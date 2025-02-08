Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.15. 233,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 262,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Datasea Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.
About Datasea
Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.
