DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. DENSO had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

DENSO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $12.80 on Friday. DENSO has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Earnings History for DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

