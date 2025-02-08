Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 228,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 181,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

