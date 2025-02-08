Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises 5.4% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCOR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 183,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 113,962 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance
Shares of DCOR stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $67.59.
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
