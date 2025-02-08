Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 16.2% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $24,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $41.58 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

