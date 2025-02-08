Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Raised by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 731,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 6.1% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $29,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 91,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

