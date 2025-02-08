Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Dios Exploration Inc. (CVE:DOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.07.
Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, diamond, copper, and silver deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Le Caron lithium project consisting of 103 mining claims covering an area of 54.14 square kilometers located near the LeCaron Lake; the Nemiscau-North Lithium battery metal property consisting of 164 mining claims covering an area of 927 square kilometers located within Eeyou Istchee James Bay; and the K2 gold project consisting of 68 mining claims covering an area of 35.9 square kilometers situated near the Eastmain River in James Bay.
