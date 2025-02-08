Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269.80 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 268.80 ($3.33), with a volume of 4133457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.80 ($3.30).
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.