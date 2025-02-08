Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269.80 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 268.80 ($3.33), with a volume of 4133457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.80 ($3.30).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

