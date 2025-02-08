Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – February 06th

Ford Motor, Philip Morris International, EnLink Midstream, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Skyworks Solutions, Merck & Co., Inc., and International Paper are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividend payments. Investors who hold dividend stocks receive regular income from these payments, in addition to any potential capital appreciation from the stock’s price movement. These stocks are often favored by income-oriented investors seeking a source of steady cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 171,530,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,877,805. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $13.75 on Thursday, hitting $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $146.78.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

ENLC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.26. 18,386,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,452,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $21.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.96. 15,695,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,777. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.57. 10,735,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,157,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

International Paper (IP)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

NYSE:IP traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $54.99. 16,720,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,463,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.02.

