Dodds Wealth LLC Buys 297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

