Dodds Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dodds Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.26.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

