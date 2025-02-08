Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after buying an additional 2,229,220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

D opened at $54.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

