DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DASH. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.39.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DASH opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of -434.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $199.17.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,307,894.26. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock worth $181,434,201. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

