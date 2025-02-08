Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys $10,405.10 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $10,405.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,408.02. This trade represents a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $200,850.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $237,675.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 954 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $31,663.26.

On Thursday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $131,440.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $209,365.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7394 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

