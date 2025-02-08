Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.65 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 73.26 ($0.91). Approximately 2,724,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,941,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.65 ($0.89).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £703.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

About Dr. Martens

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Further Reading

