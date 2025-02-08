DSS, Inc. Awards One Million Shares to Heng Fai Holdings Limited as Compensation under the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan

DSS, Inc., a company listed on NYSE American LLC, approved the award of one million shares of its common stock to Heng Fai Holdings Limited (HFHL), a Hong Kong-based company beneficially owned by Mr. Heng Fai Ambrose Chan, Director of DSS, Inc. The compensation was granted as a bonus for services rendered under the company’s 2020 Employee, Director, and Consultant Equity Incentive Plan.

This decision was made by the board of directors on January 31, 2025, and the issuance of these shares falls under a material definitive agreement, as per the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jason Grady, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of DSS, Inc., signed off on the Current Report on Form 8-K as of February 6, 2025.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

