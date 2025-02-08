Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 164.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $1,622,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,977,030.40. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,624 shares of company stock valued at $98,478,298. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $393.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $411.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

