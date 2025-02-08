Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Robocap Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up about 6.1% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Dynatrace by 21.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after acquiring an additional 884,673 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

