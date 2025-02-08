EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.18 and traded as high as C$4.86. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 138,513 shares changing hands.

EcoSynthetix Trading Up 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 20.06 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$278.08 million, a P/E ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 0.87.

About EcoSynthetix

(Get Free Report)

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.