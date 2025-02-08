Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

Tesla, Baidu, and Vale are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, or sale of vehicles that run on electricity, such as electric cars, trucks, buses, and motorcycles. Investors interested in the potential growth of the electric vehicle industry often look to invest in these stocks as a way to capitalize on the increasing market demand for environmentally-friendly transportation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.68. 40,890,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,458,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 181.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. 3,871,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,671. Baidu has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. 22,352,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,973,371. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Recommended Stories