Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $327,075.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after buying an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $13,845,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

