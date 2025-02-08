Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

