Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,605 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 537.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LLY opened at $878.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $788.21 and its 200-day moving average is $843.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.