Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.42. Energous shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 755,988 shares trading hands.

Energous Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 317.56% and a negative net margin of 4,368.98%. Research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energous

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

