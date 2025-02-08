EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

EnerSys has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

ENS opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

