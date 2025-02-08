Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Shares Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.34. 23,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 30,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.