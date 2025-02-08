Enterprise Products Partners Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024

On February 4, 2025, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (“Enterprise” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE:EPD) disclosed its financial and operational outcomes for the three and twelve months concluding on December 31, 2024. The organization will convene a webcast conference to address these results in detail.

Get alerts:

A press statement unveiled on the same day provided an overview of Enterprise’s financial and operational achievements, and this data is slated to be discussed during the impending webcast. The press release, detailing the earnings for the stated period, has been appended to this Current Report as Exhibit 99.1 and is thus unified by reference into Item 2.02.

In addition to the financial results, Enterprise Products Partners also disclosed the following exhibit within this report:

– Exhibit 99.1: Earnings press release by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. dated February 4, 2025.

Furthermore, the cover page interactive data file, as per Exhibit 104, substantiates that the embedded XBRL tags within the Inline XBRL document do not require a separate Interactive Data File at this juncture.

By adhering to the prerequisites of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was officially signed on February 4, 2025, by R. Daniel Boss, the Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of Enterprise Products Holdings LLC, the General Partner of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Enterprise Products Partners’s 8K filing here.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading