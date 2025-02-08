EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.94.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

