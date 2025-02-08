Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equifax has a 52-week low of $213.02 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.75.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

