Equity Bancshares Appoints Gregory H. Kossover as Executive Vice President, Capital Markets

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that on February 3, 2025, Gregory H. Kossover has been appointed as the Executive Vice President, Capital Markets of Equity Bank. Kossover, aged 62, previously held the positions of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equity Bancshares, Inc. from October 2013 to April 2020, following which he transitioned to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer until retiring from the banking sector in May 2023. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since December 2011.

As part of his appointment, Mr. Kossover is set to receive a base salary of $400,000 and could qualify for an annual incentive bonus of up to 50% of his base salary, payable in cash. In addition to the salary package, an equity award with a target grant date fair value amounting to $250,000 is granted to Mr. Kossover. This award will be comprised of time-based restricted stock units or stock options vesting in five equal annual installments commencing on the first anniversary of his employment, subject to his continued employment through each vesting date.

The filing highlighted that there are no family relationships between Mr. Kossover and any director or executive officer of Equity Bancshares, Inc., nor any pre-existing arrangements enabling his appointment as an executive officer of the Company. Furthermore, there have been no transactions linked to Mr. Kossover or his immediate family that necessitated disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K during the current or previous fiscal years.

Gregory H. Kossover will maintain his position on the Board and will retain memberships on the Risk Committee of the Company and the Loan Committee of Equity Bank.

This report was signed on behalf of Equity Bancshares, Inc. on February 7, 2025, by Chris M. Navratil, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

