ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.550-5.750 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
