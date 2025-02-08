ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Announces Dividend of $0.51

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.508 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance
MVRL opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.