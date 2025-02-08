ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Announces Dividend of $0.51

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.508 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.

MVRL opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

