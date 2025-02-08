ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Announces Dividend of $0.51

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.508 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance

MVRL opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

Read More

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.