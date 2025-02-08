EULAV Asset Management Purchases 21,000 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in GATX were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,550,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.59. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sidoti cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

