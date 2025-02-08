EULAV Asset Management Sells 2,000 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,620,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 19.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 642,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,612,000 after purchasing an additional 106,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 526,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,649,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,018,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.64. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.50.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

