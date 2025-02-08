Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,690,543 shares.

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Will Holland bought 623,153 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,231.53 ($7,730.47). Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

