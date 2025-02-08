EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Shares Up 28.5% – Here’s Why

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 41,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 11,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

EV Biologics Trading Down 18.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

