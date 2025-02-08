Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $67.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $59.42 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

