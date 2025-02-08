Exane Asset Management Acquires New Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Legend Biotech accounts for about 1.3% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 98,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of LEGN opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

