Exane Asset Management Buys Shares of 18,269 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Confluent makes up 0.3% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,271 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $148,800.33. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,649.79. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 53,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,800,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,825,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,343,808. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

