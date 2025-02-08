EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.
EZCORP Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $13.43 on Thursday. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $731.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 82,165 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
