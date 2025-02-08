F Ford Drummond Sells 5,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,480. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F Ford Drummond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $589,850.00.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $121.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.05. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 33.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

