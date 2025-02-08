F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and traded as high as $20.98. F & M Bank shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 5,305 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $73.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.77%.
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
