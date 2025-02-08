F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and traded as high as $20.98. F & M Bank shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 5,305 shares traded.

F & M Bank Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $73.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

F & M Bank Announces Dividend

F & M Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

