Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $293.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.68 and a 1-year high of $299.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.