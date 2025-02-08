Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.02 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 504,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,814,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,783,000 after purchasing an additional 97,592 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,587.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 288,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 287,158 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day moving average of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $393.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

