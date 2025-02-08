Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.68 and traded as high as $14.74. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 196,631 shares traded.

Fanuc Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading

