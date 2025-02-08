Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
