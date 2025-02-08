Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $126.84 Million Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Nelnet makes up about 4.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $126,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,613,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 297.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $272,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,557.06. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.02). Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

