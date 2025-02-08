Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $52.18 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

