Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.70 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.24). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 62,034 shares changing hands.

Feedback Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.07. The company has a market cap of £2.57 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Feedback

In other Feedback news, insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total value of £4,046.40 ($5,019.72). Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Feedback

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

