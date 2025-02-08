Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 18.2% – Time to Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.22 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.08). 7,660,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 3,025,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.91).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £569.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.34.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.